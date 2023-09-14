Geneva Jo Wilson passed away on September 9, 2023. To honor and remember Jo, there will be a visitation on Friday September 15, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by the service. The gathering will take place at Sterling White Funeral Home at 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, TX 77562. A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Oak Knoll Cemetery situated on West Main Street in Bellville, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to United Methodists of Baytown and Mont Belvieu at www. bmbumc.org.
Geneva Jo Wilson was born on February 14, 1923 in Rosston, Arkansas and peacefully passed away on Saturday September 9, 2023 in Baytown, Texas.
