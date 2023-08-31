Geanie Fay (Tipps) Ballard passed away on August 17, 2023. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Cove Community Building, 5735 S FM 565, Cove, Texas 77523. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Eagle Community Church of Christ Building Fund. Please send donations to PO Box 1245, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580.
Geanie Fay (Tipps) Ballard, age 76, of Beach City, Texas, passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born on December 2, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to the late Leo Tipps and Bessie Adams Tipps. Geanie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
