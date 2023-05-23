Gale Stansbury pass away onMay 20, 2023. At Gale's request, rather than a funeral service, the family and a few close friends will gather for a celebration of life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to The Houston Food Bank or to Curt's Kitchen at Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church where he did some volunteer work.
Gale was born May 5, 1947 in Eunice, Louisiana. He joined his brother Glen Stansbury and parents Ervin and Hilda Stansbury in Heaven on May 20, 2023. Gale spent most of his childhood in different parts of Louisiana, graduating from high school in Kaplan. Shortly following graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve. After boot camp, he moved to Baytown and worked at the Gulf Refinery. When Mobay started up the plant in 1971, he moved there. He spent the next 36 years at Mobay/Miles/Bayer in the DNT and Hydrazine units, retiring in 2007.
