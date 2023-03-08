Frederick (Bubba) St.Romain passed away on February 24, 2023. A visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison St, Baytown, TX 77521. A final viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Barrett Station, Texas. Burial will follow at Sterling-White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas.
Frederick (Bubba) St.Romain, 85, of Baytown, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Houston Methodist Hospital of Baytown, Texas.
