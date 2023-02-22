Frank Alvin Kotrla passed away on February 19, 2023. Visitation will take place at Navarre Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cedarcrest Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Frank Alvin Kotrla of Baytown, Texas, passed away on February 19, 2023, at the age of 98. He was born in West, Texas on March 9, 1924, to Rudolph F. and Julia Kotrla.
