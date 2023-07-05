Frances “Frankie” Helen Baker passed away on June 28, 2023. Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX. Visitation is 9 to 10 AM followed by the funeral at 10 AM.
Frances “Frankie” Helen Baker, 97, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2023. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with her daughter by her side and under the compassionate care of Harbor Hospice. Frances was born in Renville, Minnesota to William and Helen Giese on December 19, 1925. She was the eighth of nine children and the last surviving sibling. She was raised on the family farm and instilled with the values of faith, education, and hard work. She was a lifelong, devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Baytown, since 1950. She sacrificed to send her children to St. Joseph’s Catholic School. She encouraged and provided for her children to continue their educations at Lee College, Lamar University, and the University of Texas at Austin.
