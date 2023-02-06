Fern James passed away on February 3, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Crespo Funeral Home, 6123 Garth Rd, in Baytown. Graveside services will be at Barry Family Cemetery in Walnut Springs, Texas.
Fern James, 99, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Baytown passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023. The daughter of Fern and Sterling Benson, she was born July 4, 1923 and raised in Walnut Springs, Texas. After moving to Baytown in 1941 to attend Lee College, Fern met the love of her life, Walter Bryan James, Jr., to whom she was married for almost 63 years before his death. Over the years, Fern worked in a defense facility during World War 2, Dupont, Humble Oil, and Foley’s; however, her greatest accomplishment was that of wife and mother, roles she embraced with all of her being. We, as her family, were so blessed to have had her love, care, and guidance throughout our lives. Fern truly embodied 1 Corinthians 13: 1-8, 13. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. … And now these three things remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. Though our hearts mourn, we know she is healed and will spend eternity in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
