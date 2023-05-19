Elodia Alaniz passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to the Dementia Society of America. www.dementiasociety.org A visitation for Elodia will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, Texas 77521. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd, Baytown, Texas 77521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Alaniz family.
Elodia Alaniz passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 15, 2023. She was born October 23, 1931, in Baytown, Texas to Jose and Maria Salinas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.