Elizabeth Gray Overstreet Fitzgerald passed away on January. 17, 2023. At her request, Elizabeth will not have a funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Elizabeth Gray Overstreet Fitzgerald, a long-time resident of Baytown, died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 94. Elizabeth was born in Fincastle, Virginia, and moved to Baytown in 1978. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clifton L. Fitzgerald. She is survived by her children Carolyn Morris and Susan Phillips, both of Winchester, Tennessee; Dennis Fitzgerald and Janet (Bruce) Ferraro, both of Houston, Texas; and by eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
