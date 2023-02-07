Edward Eugene Shawn, Jr. passed from this life on January 30, 2023. A visitation for Edward will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. Following the visitation will be a committal service from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521.
Edward Eugene Shawn, Jr. of Baytown, Texas passed from this life on January 30, 2023. He joined his loving wife of fifty-one years, Reba Ann Shawn, who we know has been anxiously awaiting his arrival in Heaven along with his mother Sybil Elizabeth and father Edward Eugene Shawn Senior.
Commented