Dr. Rosa Elva Villarreal-Gonzales passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. Baytown viewing will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Baytown, TX, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. located at Guillen Funeral Home located at 1308 State Highway 146E Business Baytown, TX 77520 (Last company before the gas station at stop light). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Guillen Funeral Home Maria Guillen, Funeral Director, and Rose Garden Funeral Home Daniel A. Gonzalez, Funeral Director.
Dr. Rosa Elva Villarreal-Gonzales 72, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. Rosa was born in Lampazos, Nuevo León, Mexico on March 2, 1951.
