Dr. Edward M. Piña passed away on Tuesday, the 30th of May 2023. Services for Dr. Piña will be held both in Houston and Laredo, Texas. In Houston, friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from ten o'clock until eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 12th of June, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the funeral service will commence at eleven o'clock, celebrated by Dr. Phil Lloyd, Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer. In Laredo, a Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o’clock in the morning on Thursday, the 15th of June, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish, 1718 San Jorge Avenue. The Rite of Committal will follow, via escorted cortege, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. KINDLY NOTE: Those desiring to send floral tributes for services in Laredo, please have them delivered directly to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish, 1718 San Jorge Ave., Laredo, TX 78040, between eight and nine o'clock in the morning on the day of the service. Please visit Dr. Piña’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where fond memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Our community sadly lost a pillar on Tuesday, the 30th of May 2023, when Dr. Edward M. Piña, age 61, favorably known as “Ed” passed away from natural causes in the loving arms of his fiancée, at Los Cabos, San Lucas, Mexico.
