Doyle Edwin “Ed” Thomas, Jr. passed away on June 30, 2023. Additional details on Ed’s life and memorial service can be found at www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Doyle Edwin “Ed” Thomas, Jr.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 9:22 pm
