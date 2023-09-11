Dorothy Marie Price passed away on September 7, 2023. A Grave Side Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10 a.m.at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Henderson, Texas under the direction of Crawford – A Crim Funeral Home located at 1414 S Main St, Henderson, TX 75654, (903) 657-2562.
Dorothy Marie Price, of Clear Lake Shores, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in League City, Texas at the age of 100. She was born on April 23, 1923, in Henderson, Texas to Thomas and Minnie Pool.
