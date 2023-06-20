Donnie Kaye Brand passed away on June 16, 2023. A celebration of life will be held July 6, 2023, at 1p.m.at RD’s Barn located at 6427 E. Wallisville Baytown, TX 77521.
Donnie Kaye Brand, 80, of Whitehouse, Texas, passed away on June 16, 2023.
