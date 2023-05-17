Derrick R. Haggerty passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Services will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Family Christian Center, 9556 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. A viewing beginning at 10 a.m. will precede the funeral service. www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, our family’s world was forever changed when our beloved Derrick R. Haggerty lost his courageous battle with colon cancer. Derrick had a big personality with big dreams, always planning for his next project or adventure. He was an inspiration, motivator and ultimate risk-taker who dared to do things his way. While cooking was his passion, his ultimate goal was to bring people together which is where his business name was derived–OneLove Foods.
