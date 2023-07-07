Daniel (Dan) Flores Conejo passed away on July 2, 2023. Funeral services will be held in Brownsville in the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista & Buena Vista Burial Park. Those that wish to pay their respects may visit the following webpage: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brownsville-tx/daniel-conejo-11356711
Daniel (Dan) Flores Conejo passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Los Fresnos, Texas. Born July 21, 1945 in Mexico to parents Jose Cruz Conejo and Inocencia Flores Conejo, Dan immigrated to the US as a child and made South Texas his home. Though he would meet and marry his wife Palmira (Pam) Conejo née Martinez in Brownsville, Texas while enlisted in the Army National Guard of Texas, they moved their family to Baytown where the Conejos flourished. Dan was the proud owner and operator of Dan’s Plumbing for many years and was active in the Baytown community on the Board of Directors of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the Knights of Columbus, as a parishioner of St John Catholic Church and so much more. In retirement, Dan lived out his dreams of being a cowboy (those close to Dan can recall his love for classic Western movies) at the Conejo Ranch in Burnet, Texas, before moving to Los Fresnos. Dan leaves behind a vast legacy not just in his family but in those he called friends.
Commented