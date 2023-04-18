Connie Wynette Porter passed away on April 12, 2023. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, P. O. Box 10407, Fayetteville, AR 72703, Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030, or the animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Connie Wynette Porter, age 78, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, died on April 12, 2023, in Fayetteville. She was born on January 4, 1945, in Knox City, Texas. Connie was the daughter of W.D. Hollaway and Mary Wynelle Barnett Hollaway.
