Clarence Samuel Perry passed away on December 31, 2022. Memorial Services will be at Earthman Funeral Home in Baytown, Texas on January 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m.
Clarence Samuel Perry was called home to be with our Lord on December 31, 2022. He was an extremely talented musician who spread dance floor joy to many people for over 40 years. Before moving to Baytown in 1980 and opening Perry's Appliance, he owned two nightclubs in Nashville, the Backstage and the Rollercoaster, where he played guitar with Roy Orbison for some time. Fourteen years into musical retirement, he picked up the guitar once again and headlined the The Mercy Blues Band at his own club, Mustang Sallys, with the desire to perform with his daughter Stacy. He loved his family fiercely and always enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially entertaining them with his musical talents. He will be missed dearly by many.
Commented