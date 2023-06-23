Carol Jean Harrison passed away June 20, 2023. A visitation will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 from 10 to 11am at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521 with a chapel service starting at 11am. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at Cedarcrest Cemetery 3010 Ferry Rd. Baytown, TX 77520.
Carol Jean Harrison, passed on June 20, 2023 in Galveston, Texas. She was born on August 24, 1933, in Raytown, Missouri to Mr. & Mrs. James Melvin Cesar. She was the only remaining sibling of nine. Carol was mother to three girls, Karen Phillips (Michael), Sandra Gerace (Jim), and Katherine Hughes (Steve) and Grandmother or GG as she liked to be called to five grandchildren, Ryan Hughes, Lauren Hughes, Jon Andrews, Kristen Staggers, Ann Andrews and nine great grandchildren, Jax and Ryker Andrews, Coy Staggers, Maddi Hughes, Brody Hughes, Marley Hughes, Kalynn Holmes, CJ Holmes, Bryce Holmes, Gavin Holmes.
