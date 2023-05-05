Candace “Candi” Lea Lindstrom went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. There will be a visitation on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. at Crespo and Jirrels Funeral Home in Baytown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Day School for Little People at Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church, 3700 N. Highway 146, Baytown, Texas, 77521, in her memory.
Candace “Candi” Lea Lindstrom went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Baytown, Texas. She was 70 years old.
