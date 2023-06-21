Brenda Lynn Luedicke Pate passed away on June 15, 2023. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5 to 8 PM at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 with a graveside service to follow Friday, June 23, 2023 at 12 PM at Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, TX 77562.
Brenda Lynn Luedicke Pate, 58 of Baytown, Texas, passed away on June 15, 2023 surrounded by her family.
