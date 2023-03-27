Billy Harrison passed away on March 22, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, Rev. Jason Shuttlesworth of Wooster Baptist Church, officiating. Interment and military honors will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd, Baytown, TX 77520.
Billy Harrison, 69, of Baytown was born December 14, 1953, in Monahans, Texas and passed away in his home in Baytown, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Billy was raised in Baytown and was a proud 1972 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. On September 29, 1975, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably for eight years. During this time, he was stationed in Fort Hood, Fort Polk, Fort Riley, and Berlin Germany. He was assigned to the Alpha Company 1/8th Cav, 1st Cavalry Division and his final assignment was C Company, 1st Battalion 40th Armor, 5th Infantry division fire control. During this time his primary assignment (MOS 19E30) was a crewman in the M48-M60 A1/A3 battle tank for five years and three months. Billy honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant (E6) and was decorated with an Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal 2nd award, Army Occupation Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon “1”, and Expert M-16 Rifle. Billy is a member of the Wooster Baptist Church and enjoyed attending church, listening to the music and volunteering at the church’s food pantry.
