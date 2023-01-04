Billy Guy Carroll passed away on December 29, 2022. Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held January 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, Baytown, Texas. Deacon Danny Simms will officiate.
Billy Guy Carroll
