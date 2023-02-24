Beverly W. Loftis passed away on November 8, 2022. A private memorial and burial were held at San Jacinto Cemetery. Those who wish to honor Beverly can make a donation to the Beverly W. Loftis Charitable Giving Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Visit https://ghcf.org/donate/. For more information call 713-333-2210.
Beverly W. Loftis passed away on November 8, 2022. She was 71. Beverly had three great loves in her life: she adored her husband Jack Loftis, she worked tirelessly for local charities in Houston, and there was a special place in her heart for animals.
