Benjamin Franklin Lindsay, IV passed away on April 4, 2023. All services on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Visitation, 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Praise Center, 224 N. 7th St. in La Porte. Funeral, 11 a.m. Burial, Willing Workers Cemetery in Hallettsville. Paradise Chapel 361-798-3267.
Benjamin Franklin Lindsay, IV passed away on April 4, 2023, in Houston. Benjamin was born on March 17, 1970, to Josie and Benjamin Franklin Lindsay, III.
