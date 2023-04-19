Beatrice Francis Stewart-Butler passed away on April 13, 2023. Home going service will be held on Saturday April 22,2023 at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Barrett Station, TX 77532. Visitation from 9:30am to 10:30. Funeral service will start at 11:00. Flowers can be sent to Alexander's Mortuary 410 Battlebell Road, Highlands, Texas 77562.
Beatrice Francis Stewart-Butler began her life on December 14, 1931. She was born to Lawrence Stewart Sr. and Alphonsine Singleton in Eastgate, Texas. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Immaculation Conception Church in Liberty, Texas. Her parents moved her to Barrett Station and there she joined St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church and then became a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.