Barbara Jean Ashley Landry passed away on July 28, 2023. Services will be held at the Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd, in Baytown, TX with open visitation on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2 pm, with a graveside service and reception to follow. Barbara and her family ask that Donations be made in her name to a pet rescue society of your choosing. Condolences and messages to the family may be entered on the funeral home website:
Barbara Jean Ashley Landry, 77, of Mont Belvieu, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 28, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung disease. Barbara is now reunited with her son Vernon “Dinky” Brooks, her parents Doris and Stephen “Buster”, her grandmother Gertie Bell Jones, and her sister Joyce Rainey. She will be missed by her many friends and missed the most by her son Gerald Brooks, also of Mont Belvieu, her daughter Kathy Bundrick of Houston, and her grandchildren Meghan (Tennyson), Joel James Brooks, Cade Bundrick and Garrin Bundrick, great grandchildren Riley Nicole, Ayden James, and Oliver. Barbara is also survived by her brother Raymond Ashley (Joann) and her sister Carolyn Walker.
