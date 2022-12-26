Audrey Ann McConnell Fussell passed away on December 20, 2022. The memorial service will be at Earthman’s Funeral Home in Baytown, Texas on December 28, 2022, at 10 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m. Private burial will follow at Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas at 2:30 p.m.
Audrey Ann McConnell Fussell passed away on December 20, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. She was born November 13, 1947, in Houston, Texas, to Eathel and Patrick McConnell. She was the oldest of three children and grew up in Houston, graduating from Galena Park High School, and then San Jacinto College. Audrey was married to Robert Fussell for over 53 years, and they had one daughter, Allison.
