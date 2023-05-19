Athol Lamar Price passed away. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday May 23rd from 6 to 8 pm at Earthman Funeral Home on Garth Rd. Baytown, TX.
On May 14th Athol Lamar Price passed away peacefully in his sleep with loved ones by his side, at the age of 90. Athol, also called Al by many during his days as a Baytown pharmacist, and Biggin’ by his parents and siblings, was born December 16, 1932 in Rogers, Texas. His family moved to Baytown in 1942 and he never left. He graduated Robert E. Lee H.S. in 1950 and then joined the Navy where he served his country on the U.S.S Boxer in the Korean war. He was discharged in 1954 as a 2nd class petty officer. After the Navy he attended The University of Houston and graduated with a degree in pharmacy. He worked at Black’s Pharmacy on Texas Ave. for several years before purchasing Leggett’s Drugstore on W. Main St. The name was later changed to Price’s Pharmacy until 1994 when he sold the business. He then worked part time for Gray’s Pharmacy until he retired in 2005. He was well known as a man with a kind heart and helped many of his long-time customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.