Thelma Walters Campbell passed from this life on February 22, 2021. Due to the current pandemic and Connie’s turning into a puddle, services will be delayed until October 9, 2021 at Navarre Funeral Home. The visitation will be at 10 a.m., and the funeral will be 11 a.m.. Her body has already been interred.
Thelma Walters Campbell passed from this life on February 22, 2021. She was born in Cedar Bayou, Texas, October 8, 1929 and graduated from Cedar Bayou High School in 1947. Her first job was as a telephone operator for General Telephone. She worked with her husband as a bookkeeper for Campbell Texaco.
