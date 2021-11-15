Carolyn Swift passed away on November 8, 2021. Her life will be celebrated with a viewing at Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home located at 6123 Garth Rd Baytown, Texas on November 19th from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be November 20th starting at 11 a.m. and burial after at Earthman Memory Gardens at 8624 Garth Rd Baytown, Texas.
