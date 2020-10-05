Ricardo Garcia passed away October 3, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3515 Trinity Dr., Mont Belvieu, TX 77580. Interment will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, in Baytown, Texas.
Ricardo Garcia, 61, of Cove, Texas passed away October 3, 2020. He was born in Raymondville, Texas on May 8, 1959, to Carlos and Bertha Garcia.
