William Lowery Lewis

William Lowery (Bill) Lewis passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Speaks Cemetery in Speaks, Texas (Cemetery is beside the Speaks Community Center address is 21573 FM 530, Hallettsville, Texas 77964. In lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity, Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition – 10801 Hammerly Blvd. Unit 200 – Houston, Texas 77043 or a charity of your choice.
William Lowery (Bill) Lewis, aged 71 passed away at home on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born in Galena Park, Texas on February 3, 1950 to Gordon and Juanita Lewis.
