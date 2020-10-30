Angelee Zadrapa passed away on October 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements were made with Sterling White Funeral Home in Highlands. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 800 South Main, Highlands. Entry into the church requires wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 2 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 2:30 p.m., immediately followed by a graveside service and burial at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands. Donations in her memory and as a tribute can be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Highlands.
Angelee Zadrapa, 89 years young, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gene Zadrapa, her son, Glenn Zadrapa and her daughter, Patricia Herman, but is now reunited with so many departed family members and friends, who are celebrating their reunion in God’s loving care.
Commented