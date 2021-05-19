Alton J. St. Julian, Jr. passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. with Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7122 Whiting Rock St., Baytown, TX 77521. Graveside service will follow immeditaly after at Sterling-White Cemetery, 1101 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX 77562, (281) 426-3555. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison St., Baytown, TX 77521, (281) 426-5579.
Alton J. St. Julian, Jr. was born on December 12, 1977, in Baytown, Texas, to the union of the late Alton "Son" J. St. Julian and Alene Arceneaux St. Julian. He was the first of two children born to this union.
Commented