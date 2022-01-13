John Paul Goodney passed away on January 2, 2022. A visitation for John will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas with a Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Crosby, Texas. Following the service, John will be laid to rest beside his wife Colleen at Sterling-White Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers will be George Nino, Joe Seay, Gary Hudson, Clint Buss, Robert Herman, and Donny Herman.
John Paul Goodney, 70, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born January 14, 1951 in Baytown, Texas to parents John Leo Goodney and Leona Adaline Grahmann. John is preceded in death by his father John L. Goodney; mother Leona Adaline Harvey; step-father Virgil (Gene) Harvey; his beloved wife of nearly 48 years Colleen Mary Goodney; and sisters Theresa Baggett and Elizabeth Robbins.
