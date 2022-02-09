Gene “Joe” Bevel passed away on February 3, 2022. Visitation will take place 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday with services directly after at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home and graveside immediately following at Cedar Crest Cemetery.
Gene “Joe” Bevel, 79, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2022. He was born in Baytown, Texas on September 16, 1942, to Gene and Jean Bevel. He was married to Diana Bevel for 55 years. Joe proudly served in the Army for his country. After coming home from Germany, he married his forever sweetheart, Diana. He planted his feet down, never afraid of work. He was employed at Ashland Chemical until the doors were shut for good with a note attached reading “Closed Down.” Joe went on to work at Monsanto Chocolate Bayou until, Exxon Refinery called him to come work for them, which he accepted and retired there as Chief Supervisor.
Commented