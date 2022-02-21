Robert Lee Jones passed away on February 15, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 5 to 8 at Rollingbrook Fellowship, First Baptist Church, 505 Rollingbrook, Baytown, Texas. The funeral will be at the church at noon on Wednesday, February 23, with Rev Bill Yowell officiating. Graveside service following at Sterling-White Cemetery, 11011 Cedar Bayou Lynchburg, Highlands, Texas.
Robert Lee Jones went to be with his Lord and savior on February 15, 2022, at his home in Baytown, Texas. He was born in Baytown, Texas on September 10, 1996., and graduated from Sterling High School. He loved to go fishing and hunting with his dad. He had a great sense of humor and was always smiling. He was very compassionate and took great care of his grandfather when he was ill. He is survived by his parents, Michelle and Russell Jones, his two children, Presley and Grayson, and their mother Catherine Contreras, and his grandmother Judy Jones, all of Baytown. He is also survived by his sister Amber Ysquierdo (Jovanee), nephew Ezra Ysquierdo, and brother Josh Hassell, aunts Jana Williams, and Crystal Ramos, uncles Kevin Jones (Leann), Randy Jones (Maribeth), James Ramos (Sharlene) and Sam Castillo (Rachel) and many cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Mary Ramos and Bobby Jones. Pallbearers will be Josh Hassell, CJ Jones, Mason Jones, Kameron Jones, Chase Matisiak, Greg Nance, Chance Beavins, and Njoroge Kuria. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Harrison and Cody Reed.
