Lonnie Bryan Dean passed away unexpectedly Thursday August 25, 2022. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday September 3, 2022, at the Celebration of Life Church located at 120 S. Alexander Dr. Baytown, Texas 77520. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Denny Wells officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com.
Lonnie Bryan Dean of Old River-Winfree, Texas passed away unexpectedly Thursday August 25, 2022. Lonnie was 45 years old and born on August 24, 1977, in Nacogdoches, Texas to Lindell Lee Dean and Connie Darlene Rogers.
Commented