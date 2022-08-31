Lonnie Bryan Dean

Lonnie Bryan Dean passed away unexpectedly Thursday August 25, 2022.  Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday September 3, 2022, at the Celebration of Life Church located at 120 S. Alexander Dr. Baytown, Texas 77520. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Denny Wells officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com.

Lonnie Bryan Dean of Old River-Winfree, Texas passed away unexpectedly Thursday August 25, 2022. Lonnie was 45 years old and born on August 24, 1977, in Nacogdoches, Texas to Lindell Lee Dean and Connie Darlene Rogers. 