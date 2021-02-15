Heather Ann Cavender, 44, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1976, in New York, to the late Gordon Ray Cavender and Mary Ann Sahara Cavender. Heather grew up in Old River-Winfree and graduated from Barbers Hill High School. She was a caring and loving person who pursued many interests. One of which was her love for doing woodwork.
Heather was a loving mother, sister, Aunt, and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her niece Ashley Cavender. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Pete Reyna Jr. of Baytown, Texas; her brother Ray Cavender and wife Marcela of Old River-Winfree, Texas; her nephew Ethen Cavender of Old River Winfree, Texas; her niece Amber Cavender of Old River- Winfree, Texas, and a host of other relatives and friends.
