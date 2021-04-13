Randy William Lindstrom

Randy W. Lindstrom, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 19, 2021.
A lifelong Baytonian, Randy was the first of two boys born to Julia Faye (Judy) and Ernest William (Swede) Lindstrom Jr. on August 27, 1952.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 8:47 am
