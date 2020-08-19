Joy Alyne Ussery Elliott, 90 formerly of Baytown, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Gonzales, Texas on March 15, 1930 to Nora Cowey Ussery and Otis Ussery. Services have been entrusted to Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Joy's family moved to Pelly, Texas when she was a child and she never left Baytown until moving to "The Cottages" for Alzheimer care in Round Rock, Texas.
