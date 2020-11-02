Charles Morgan passed away on October 29, 2020. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Tilton Cemetery, Old-River Winfree, Texas. A graveside and committal will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Tilton Cemetery, Old-River Winfree, Texas.
Charles Morgan was born May 22, 1938 to Sheridan Asa Morgan and Mabel Oleta Morgan nee Cupps. He grew up in Cove, Texas. In 1962, he was drafted into the United States Army where he honorably served his nation. After the Army, Charles worked his entire career for Gulf Oil Corporation. In 1994, Charles married Barbara Shamblin. He had over twenty-six wonderful years with her.
