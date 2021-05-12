Carmen Mejia Rosenbaum passed away on May 8, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation in Baytown on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX . Brownsville visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 9 to 11 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1200 Lincoln St., Brownsville, TX with funeral mass to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Buena Vista Memorial Park.
Carmen Mejia Rosenbaum, 77, of Baytown died peacefully on May 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home; she was born to Tomas and Piedad Mejia, July 16, 1943 in Brownsville, Texas, where she lived until she married to her sweetheart, Efrain Rosenbaum. She attended Falcon High School, in Brownsville Texas.
