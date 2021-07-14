Joel (Joe) Howard Gentry passed away on July 10, 2021. Private graveside burial will be held. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in The Tower Club at Houston Raceway Park, 2525 S. FM 565, Baytown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s honor to the City of Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter, 3831 Perry Avenue, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523, and (281) 576-2417 or to the City of Baytown Animal and Adoption Services, 705 N. Robert C. Lanier Drive, Baytown, Texas 77521 (281) 422-7600.
Joel (Joe) Howard Gentry, 70, of Cove, Texas, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born on January 29, 1951 in Rome, Georgia to the late Howard and Flossie Lee Gentry. Joe graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, class of 1969.
