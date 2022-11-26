On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Norman “Buz” Sedoin D’Olive, Jr., passed away at the age of 74. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521, with a funeral service to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home with Jesse LaRue officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Sterling Municipal Library in Baytown, Texas.
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Norman “Buz” Sedoin D’Olive, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.