Larry Paul Lockett passed away November 30, 2022. Services at Navarre Funeral Home will begin with visitation at 10:30 a.m., and funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Liberty City Cemetery.
Larry Paul Lockett passed away November 30, 2022, at St. James House in Baytown. He was born November 30, 1941, to Hollis and Bessie Lockett in Liberty, Texas. He worked at Exxon and then was a Farmers Insurance agent.
