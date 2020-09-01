Wanda Sue Roebuck Asbeck passed away on August 28, 2020. A celebration of life visitation is being planned at The Teapot Depot, 112 Denny St., Highlands, Texas 77562, on Sunday, September 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Unfortunately, due to COVID19 pandemic circumstances, the visitation will be conducted under the restrictions set forth by Harris County and The Teapot Depot. Masks will be required and social distancing will be expected. The family appreciates everyone’s cooperation.
Wanda Sue Roebuck Asbeck of Baytown and Highlands, Texas passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Call, Texas to William Jesse Roebuck and Buris Kelley Roebuck. Wanda is now rejoicing in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and those she loved.
