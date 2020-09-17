Mildred (Robena) Clupka passed away on September 15, 2020. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown. For those who desire, donations may be made to A Life to Live, P.O. Box 873, Baytown TX 77522, which is a local pet rescue and adoption service, in Robena’s name.
Mildred (Robena) Clupka, 76, of Baytown, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Baytown.
